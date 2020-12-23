IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] moved down -13.06: Why It’s Important

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.66 during the day while it closed the day at $0.58. The company report on November 23, 2020 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Provides Updates on Its Biomass Cogeneration Project.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, announced that it has completed invitation for the 75 t/h biomass boiler procurement bids for its biomass cogeneration project and multiple well-known enterprises in the industry have been invited and participated the open bidding. The company is evaluating the bidding proposals and will announce the bidding result in the near future.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock has also loss -11.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITP stock has inclined by 20.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.38% and lost -38.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ITP stock reached $16.42 million, with 25.82 million shares outstanding and 23.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, ITP reached a trading volume of 1935755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ITP stock trade performance evaluation

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.59. With this latest performance, ITP shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6502, while it was recorded at 0.6537 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5662 for the last 200 days.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +11.63. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for ITP is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.12. Additionally, ITP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] managed to generate an average of $5,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 403,060, which is approximately 28.339% of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 147,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in ITP stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $43000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly 44.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 112,055 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 44,465 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 474,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,279 shares during the same period.