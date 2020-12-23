Intel Corporation [INTC] fell -22.86% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $46.17 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that World Telehealth Initiative Receives Investment from Intel Corporation to Expand Access to Medical Care in Vulnerable Communities Around the World.

Utilizing this investment, WTI can continue providing healthcare to developing communities through Teladoc Health’s virtual care platform.

World Telehealth Initiative (WTI), a leading nonprofit organization working to advance sustainable access to healthcare in under-resourced communities around the world, announced an investment from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). The investment will be used to support WTI’s global scale, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and further leverage Teladoc Health’s (NYSE: TDOC) virtual care enablement platform to expand access to care worldwide.

Intel Corporation stock is now -22.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $46.34 and lowest of $45.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.29, which means current price is +5.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.09M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 32098392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $52.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 60 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.87. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.36, while it was recorded at 48.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.44 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.17 and a Gross Margin at +58.28. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.25.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.33. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $189,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 7.94%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $122,747 million, or 66.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 352,726,707, which is approximately -0.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,571,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.8 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.59 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,122 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 86,703,403 shares. Additionally, 1,378 investors decreased positions by around 235,211,778 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 2,336,682,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,658,597,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,135,117 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 18,824,033 shares during the same period.