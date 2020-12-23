Wednesday, December 23, 2020
GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] is 27.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE: GIK] gained 13.59% or 1.49 points to close at $12.45 with a heavy trading volume of 4988774 shares. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGRO, GIK, ZAGG, and PS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

If we look at the average trading volume of 922.67K shares, GIK reached to a volume of 4988774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital3 Inc. is set at 0.95

Trading performance analysis for GIK stock

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.78, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading.

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]

32 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE:GIK] by around 11,633,028 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,633,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,633,028 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleJP Morgan slashes price target on The Macerich Company [MAC] – find out why.
Next articleWall Street Analyst Upgrade Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

