Thursday, December 24, 2020
Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is 475.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] traded at a low on 12/22/20, posting a -4.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Genius Brands International and The Jim Henson Company Announce “The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss,” Now Available on Kartoon Channel!.

Committed to building Kartoon Channel! into the premier entertainment destination for kids and family viewership, Genius Brands International (GNUS:NASDAQ) announced that it has licensed streaming and select video-on-demand rights to the hit family series, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss (20 x 22’), from The Jim Henson Company on Kartoon Channel!.

“As we continue to grow our footprint and our viewers, a key to our success is acquiring the very best in high-quality children’s entertainment from top-tier content producers such as The Jim Henson Company. We are excited to welcome The Grinch, Yertle, Horton, and all the characters of Seusville to Kartoon Channel!,” commented Margaret Loesch, Executive Chairman of Kartoon Channel! for Genius Brands.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20137278 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Brands International Inc. stands at 6.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.93%.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $412.89 million, with 256.43 million shares outstanding and 234.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.26M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 20137278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 217.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 30.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 613.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3497, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4709 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $21 million, or 6.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,894,323, which is approximately 486.566% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,740,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.52 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 772.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 10,458,776 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 26,364,972 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,213,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,610,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,620 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 20,248,599 shares during the same period.

Previous articleOccidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] moved down -3.15: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Stock trading around $6.31 per share: What’s Next?

