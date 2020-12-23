For PG&E Corporation [PCG], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on December 22, 2020 that With Many Still Sheltering, Working and Schooling at Home During the Pandemic, PG&E Reminds Customers of the Risks of Carbon Monoxide.

With winter months upon us and while many customers are still sheltering, working and schooling from home due to the ongoing pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding customers to protect themselves against the dangers of carbon monoxide.

According to the Center for Disease Control, every year in the U.S. at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital. Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it is odorless and can’t be seen, and all California homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors. Customers can take these steps to protect their homes and their families:.

A sum of 19201577 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.47M shares. PG&E Corporation shares reached a high of $12.44 and dropped to a low of $12.11 until finishing in the latest session at $12.44.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.4. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.72. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.61.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.67. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 465.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$332,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PCG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,478 million, or 71.10% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 139,591,625, which is approximately 22.308% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,237,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in PCG stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 534,058,654 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 208,073,014 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 662,879,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,405,011,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,782,074 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 90,757,589 shares during the same period.