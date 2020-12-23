For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] plunged by -$3.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $47.16 during the day while it closed the day at $42.16. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Kingsoft Cloud to be Added to MSCI China Index.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, announced that it will be included in the MSCI China Index, effective after the U.S. market close on November 30, 2020.

Kingsoft Cloud is one of only two US-listed Chinese companies selected for the MSCI China Index inclusion in this upcoming reconstitution. This is indeed a great milestone for the company and inclusion in MSCI China Index reflects company’s continued growth while enhancing its leading position as an independent cloud service provider in China.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock has also loss -9.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KC stock has inclined by 30.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.08% and gained 76.85% year-on date.

The market cap for KC stock reached $9.59 billion, with 210.24 million shares outstanding and 86.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 2100446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $44.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

KC stock trade performance evaluation

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.20, while it was recorded at 46.57 for the last single week of trading.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.09.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -27.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.99. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$87,351 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,591 million, or 20.30% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,352,227, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 5,613,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.65 million in KC stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $140.44 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 22,776,684 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,533,617 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,430,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,740,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,110,921 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,606 shares during the same period.