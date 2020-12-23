DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] moved down -3.15: Why It’s Important

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] closed the trading session at $3.69 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.55, while the highest price level was $3.86. The company report on December 21, 2020 that DPW Holdings’ Subsidiary Enters into an Agreement to Acquire a 617,000 Square Foot Michigan Mixed-Use Facility with Maximum Power Capacity of 300MW which Is Being Converted to a Cloud Data Center Offering Multi-Megawatt Hyperscale Requirements.

Renovations to Become a Cloud Data Center Are Expected to Be Completed Within Three Months.

Company Anticipates the 34.5 Acre Property Will Provide Up to $54M in Gross Revenue and $17M-$22M in Net Operating Income from Enterprise Cloud Data Center and Commercial Real Estate Operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 210.08 percent and weekly performance of 2.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 103.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 106.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, DPW reached to a volume of 4995942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

DPW stock trade performance evaluation

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 103.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 298,246, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 57,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DPW Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 437,486 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,670 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 96,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,395 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934 shares during the same period.