Dougherty & Company lifts Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.66%. The company report on September 22, 2020 that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Announces Resumption of Its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion® Cortical Visual Prosthesis at UCLA.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announced the resumption of its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion® Visual Cortical Prosthesis System (“Orion”) at UCLA Medical Center (“UCLA”). The study, which includes four participants at UCLA and two participants at Baylor College of Medicine (“Baylor”), was paused for in-person visits following the guidelines for clinical trials at each institution in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Study visits have now been resumed; several UCLA participants are being examined this week, and Baylor is anticipated to resume its study soon.

The first human subject was implanted with Orion in January 2018. A total of six subjects have been implanted in the Orion Early Feasibility Study.

Over the last 12 months, EYES stock dropped by -67.06%. The one-year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.4. The average equity rating for EYES stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.25 million, with 23.12 million shares outstanding and 13.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, EYES stock reached a trading volume of 5349525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYES shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

EYES Stock Performance Analysis:

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.66. With this latest performance, EYES shares gained by 142.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.48 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.04, while it was recorded at 1.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] shares currently have an operating margin of -905.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -994.14.

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -472.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -528.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -648.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -246.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.77. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$299,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EYES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYES.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 32.60% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 561,612, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 130,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in EYES stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.18 million in EYES stock with ownership of nearly 3462.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 171,173 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 70,001 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 699,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 940,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,209 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 66,470 shares during the same period.