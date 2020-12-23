Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] fell -52.24% so far this year. What now?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] gained 49.53% or 2.12 points to close at $6.40 with a heavy trading volume of 10939940 shares. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces at-the-market $7 Million Strategic Investment by Fundamental Investor Acorn Bioventures.

– Strategic investment from single biotech-focused institutional investor -.

– Enables clinical development of both fadraciclib and CYC140 in hematological malignancies and solid tumors -.

It opened the trading session at $4.50, the shares rose to $7.07 and dropped to $4.4999, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYCC points out that the company has recorded 38.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 149.57K shares, CYCC reached to a volume of 10939940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CYCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

Trading performance analysis for CYCC stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.14. With this latest performance, CYCC shares gained by 86.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.78 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CYCC is now -68.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, CYCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] managed to generate an average of -$652,500 per employee.Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.30% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 125,578, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.09% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 45,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in CYCC stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.19 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly -0.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 143,648 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 271,273 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 210,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,634 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 270,985 shares during the same period.