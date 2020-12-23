CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $170

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] gained 12.27% on the last trading session, reaching $166.84 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2020 that CRISPR Therapeutics Receives Grant to Advance In Vivo CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Therapies for HIV.

-Funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will support research to enable CRISPR/Cas9-based therapies for HIV that can benefit patients worldwide-.

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, announced the receipt of a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to research in vivo gene editing therapies for the treatment of HIV.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG represents 70.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.92 billion with the latest information. CRSP stock price has been found in the range of $146.60 to $176.9899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 5388516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $137.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $110 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 10.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 154.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.12.

Trading performance analysis for CRSP stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 52.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.02 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.65, while it was recorded at 152.23 for the last single week of trading, and 82.10 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.09.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.59. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of $219,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 135.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 181.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSP.

An analysis of insider ownership at CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

There are presently around $7,910 million, or 68.70% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,457,320, which is approximately 30.449% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 7,394,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in CRSP stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $616.92 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly -0.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 12,823,546 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 4,674,166 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 29,913,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,411,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,954,283 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,583 shares during the same period.