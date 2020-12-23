Credit Suisse slashes price target on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] – find out why.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] price plunged by -1.50 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Kinder Morgan Announces Fayez Sarofim Retirement From Board of Directors.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) announced that Fayez Sarofim will retire from its board of directors effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Sarofim has served on KMI’s board of directors since 1999.

“Fayez has been a long-standing member of the board, and we appreciate his valuable guidance and advice during his 21 years of service,” said KMI Executive Chairman Rich Kinder. “He has always provided thoughtful and wise suggestions for the betterment of the company. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”.

A sum of 14851585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.56M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares reached a high of $14.00 and dropped to a low of $13.78 until finishing in the latest session at $13.78.

The one-year KMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.29. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $16.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 46.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $196,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -3.50%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,463 million, or 62.50% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,002,786, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,634,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.51 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 76,063,356 shares. Additionally, 584 investors decreased positions by around 93,777,994 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 1,242,554,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,412,395,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,638,129 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 9,048,152 shares during the same period.