Citigroup lifts Ambev S.A. [ABEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] loss -0.33% or -0.01 points to close at $3.03 with a heavy trading volume of 15175597 shares. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA.F) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68787.

It opened the trading session at $3.03, the shares rose to $3.09 and dropped to $3.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABEV points out that the company has recorded 20.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.75M shares, ABEV reached to a volume of 15175597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for ABEV stock

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.29. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.40.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 24.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.00. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $235,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 121,179,534 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 185,345,853 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 995,803,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,302,328,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,050,404 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 36,723,853 shares during the same period.