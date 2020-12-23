Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] Revenue clocked in at $473.60 million, down -44.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE: CSPR] price surged by 10.01 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Casper Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

COVID-19 and Supply Chain Impacted Third Quarter 2020 Revenue of $123.5 million.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Continued Strength in Retail Partnership Channel, up 28% YoY.

A sum of 1663748 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 577.91K shares. Casper Sleep Inc. shares reached a high of $7.64 and dropped to a low of $6.74 until finishing in the latest session at $7.47.

The one-year CSPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.0. The average equity rating for CSPR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSPR shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Casper Sleep Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casper Sleep Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

CSPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, CSPR shares gained by 22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Casper Sleep Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.20 and a Gross Margin at +47.27. Casper Sleep Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.18.

Return on Total Capital for CSPR is now -165.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.81. Additionally, CSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 494.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 167.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] managed to generate an average of -$111,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Casper Sleep Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CSPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casper Sleep Inc. posted -2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -324.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casper Sleep Inc. go to 17.80%.

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 40.40% of CSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSPR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,226,130, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 1,940,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.5 million in CSPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.16 million in CSPR stock with ownership of nearly -14.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casper Sleep Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE:CSPR] by around 3,075,075 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 763,272 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,508,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,347,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSPR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,706 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 296,047 shares during the same period.