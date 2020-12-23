Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] moved down -4.79: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CUK] slipped around -0.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.10 at the close of the session, down -4.79%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Handover Of Costa Firenze, The Ship Inspired By The Beauty Of The Renaissance.

The new ship, scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean in 2021 and then move to the East, represents a step forward towards the restart of the cruise industry.

Costa Cruises, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), officially took delivery of the new Costa Firenze ship from Fincantieri, designed and built in the Marghera shipyard and inspired by the Florentine Renaissance. The event has taken place in full digital mode.

Carnival Corporation & Plc stock is now -64.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $18.19 and lowest of $17.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.03, which means current price is +141.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 1735981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now 9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & Plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 10,412,264 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,332 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,000,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,323,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,332 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,570,342 shares during the same period.