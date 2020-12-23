Wednesday, December 23, 2020
type here...
Finance

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Revenue clocked in at $133.60 million, down -31.31% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] traded at a low on 12/21/20, posting a -3.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.19. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

>> Get free lesson

Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm.

Sponsored

Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5628712 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canaan Inc. stands at 10.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.96%.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $645.39 million, with 156.67 million shares outstanding and 131.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 5628712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has CAN stock performed recently?

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.37. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.04 and a Gross Margin at -37.10. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.72.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -98.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -219.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -222.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.74. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$449,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Canaan Inc. [CAN]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 5,064,136 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 498,438 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 867,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,429,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,636 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 459,525 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleRoot Inc. [ROOT] Stock trading around $16.41 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleJP Morgan slashes price target on The Macerich Company [MAC] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Misty Lee - 0
Veracyte Inc. traded at a high on 12/22/20, posting a 11.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.17. The company...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] is 1162.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Nautilus Inc. jumped around 2.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.09 at the close of the session, up 13.28%. The company...
Read more
Finance

why Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.20

Brandon Evans - 0
Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 12/22/20, posting a 14.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.22....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.