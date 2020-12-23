BofA Securities lifts SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] closed the trading session at $18.90 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.74, while the highest price level was $19.80. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Canadian Pet Owners Share Their Tips on Gifting Pets for the Holidays.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.87 percent and weekly performance of 1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SSRM reached to a volume of 1302808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

SSRM stock trade performance evaluation

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 18.89 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.54 and a Gross Margin at +24.56. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.19. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $39,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SSR Mining Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSRM.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,201 million, or 62.60% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,801,621, which is approximately 74.608% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,602,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.78 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $121.6 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 79.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 45,305,305 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,821,078 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 61,347,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,474,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,349,673 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,981,001 shares during the same period.