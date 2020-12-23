Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA] moved up 55.93: Why It’s Important

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: BRPA] jumped around 13.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $38.36 at the close of the session, up 55.93%. The company report on December 23, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, BRPA, and TPGY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. stock is now 261.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRPA Stock saw the intraday high of $76.99 and lowest of $33.0038 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.41, which means current price is +291.43% above from all time high which was touched on 12/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 55.93K shares, BRPA reached a trading volume of 2533847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. is set at 5.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BRPA stock performed recently?

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 172.06. With this latest performance, BRPA shares gained by 255.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 287.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.63 for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BRPA is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.62. Additionally, BRPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA] managed to generate an average of $204,214 per employee.Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [BRPA]

There are presently around $10 million, or 13.10% of BRPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRPA stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 116,000, which is approximately -37.297% of the company’s market cap and around 71.78% of the total institutional ownership; VERTEX ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 million in BRPA stocks shares; and BLUEFIN TRADING, LLC, currently with $2.16 million in BRPA stock with ownership of nearly -13.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:BRPA] by around 66,978 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 648,139 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 327,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRPA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,978 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 564,870 shares during the same period.