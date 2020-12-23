Bernstein slashes price target on TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] – find out why.

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.72 during the day while it closed the day at $26.05. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Introducing Reco from Tripadvisor: New platform matches travelers with a personal Trip Designer to simplify vacation planning.

Reco ensures travelers’ unique needs for their next trip are fulfilled, thanks to the expertise of advisors who know a destination best.

Tripadvisor®, the world’s largest travel platform, officially unveiled a new trip designing platform called Reco (helloreco.com). Reco helps travelers plan unforgettable vacation experiences that are handcrafted by trusted experts who build tailor-made itineraries featuring the best of what a destination has to offer.

TripAdvisor Inc. stock has also loss -5.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRIP stock has inclined by 31.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.54% and lost -14.25% year-on date.

The market cap for TRIP stock reached $3.47 billion, with 134.00 million shares outstanding and 95.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 4732879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $24.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $26 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.24, while it was recorded at 26.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +85.90. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now 12.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.38. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of $30,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TripAdvisor Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP.

There are presently around $2,443 million, or 80.80% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 8,415,258, which is approximately 222.041% of the company’s market cap and around 21.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,201,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.64 million in TRIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $209.31 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly -8.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TripAdvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 13,660,007 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 14,657,503 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 65,449,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,767,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,792 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,770,342 shares during the same period.