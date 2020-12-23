Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell -72.80% so far this year. What now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.36 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Assertio Announces Restructuring Plan and Leadership Changes.

Expected to Reduce Costs by $45 Million Annually.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) announced a comprehensive restructuring plan designed to further reduce its cost base and right size its organization.

Assertio Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -12.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASRT stock has declined by -49.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.83% and lost -72.80% year-on date.

The market cap for ASRT stock reached $39.78 million, with 119.56 million shares outstanding and 91.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 4172596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

ASRT stock trade performance evaluation

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.39. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5058, while it was recorded at 0.3671 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7388 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 55.20% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,149, which is approximately 1.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 million in ASRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.3 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -16.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,500,040 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,820,839 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,067,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,388,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,729 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,306,087 shares during the same period.