Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $10

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] price plunged by -2.30 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects.

Repeat dosing of 60 mg AB-729 every 8 weeks resulted in mean HBsAg declines of –1.37 log10 (N=6) comparable to AB-729 dosed every 4 weeks (–1.44 log10, N=7, p<0.7). AB-729 remains generally safe and well tolerated with no SAEs or treatment discontinuations in any cohort. A sum of 4848205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.72M shares. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares reached a high of $4.365 and dropped to a low of $4.02 until finishing in the latest session at $4.25. The one-year ABUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.29. The average equity rating for ABUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.32.

ABUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.91. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 27.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

ABUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 31.10% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately -12.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 3,332,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.16 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.37 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly -13.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,707,210 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 10,708,493 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,872,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,287,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,338,252 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,455,204 shares during the same period.