American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Stock trading around $15.48 per share: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] price plunged by -3.85 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on November 12, 2020 that UATP Forms Partnership With Fly Now Pay Later To Offer Travelers Installment Payment Plans.

Installment payments allow travelers to plan the perfect trip while paying over a scheduled length of time.

UATP announced a new strategic partnership with Fly Now Pay Later (FNPL) to give travelers the opportunity to purchase travel via installment plans. The UATP-FNPL partnership allows travelers to instantly spread the cost of their travel plans over time, making those once distant-thought travel plans, now a reality.

A sum of 74262325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 76.09M shares. American Airlines Group Inc. shares reached a high of $16.38 and dropped to a low of $15.45 until finishing in the latest session at $15.48.

The one-year AAL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -36.27. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $12,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,207 million, or 45.40% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,917,956, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 49,184,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.87 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $467.87 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,915,007 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 50,614,065 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 185,231,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,760,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,628,627 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 36,177,002 shares during the same period.