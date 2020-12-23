Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] Is Currently 28.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AGIO] price surged by 28.33 percent to reach at $9.41. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined Diseases and Sell Its Oncology Business to Servier for Up to $2 Billion Plus Royalties.

– Agios to Dedicate All Resources to Advancing Mitapivat as a Potential Treatment for Three Initial Hemolytic Anemias and Building on its Scientific Expertise in Cellular Metabolism and PK Activation to Accelerate and Expand its Genetically Defined Disease Portfolio –.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

– Agios to Receive $1.8 Billion in Upfront Cash, a Potential $200 Million Regulatory Milestone Payment for Vorasidenib and Future Royalties on U.S. Net Sales of TIBSOVO® and Vorasidenib –.

A sum of 5755738 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 765.87K shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $45.91 and dropped to a low of $40.01 until finishing in the latest session at $42.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AGIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69.

AGIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.80. With this latest performance, AGIO shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.49, while it was recorded at 35.53 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.57 and a Gross Margin at +84.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -348.97.

Return on Total Capital for AGIO is now -59.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, AGIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] managed to generate an average of -$767,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

AGIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.00%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,793 million, or 96.80% of AGIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,910,208, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 11.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,508,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.76 million in AGIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.37 million in AGIO stock with ownership of nearly -4.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AGIO] by around 6,539,611 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 7,322,421 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 51,678,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,540,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGIO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,875 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,434,658 shares during the same period.