Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Acasti Pharma Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Recent Events:.

Over the last 12 months, ACST stock dropped by -88.53%. The average equity rating for ACST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.22 million, with 96.89 million shares outstanding and 93.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, ACST stock reached a trading volume of 10464611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72.

ACST Stock Performance Analysis:

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2343, while it was recorded at 0.2561 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4562 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acasti Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -191.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -208.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.66% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 283,800, which is approximately -22.119% of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 251,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in ACST stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $49000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly -1.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 120,560 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,869,760 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 743,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,246,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,560 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,601,965 shares during the same period.