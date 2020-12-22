why MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.75

MSG Networks Inc. [NYSE: MSGN] loss -6.51% on the last trading session, reaching $13.49 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2020 that MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

Fiscal 2021 first quarter revenues of $157.4 millionFiscal 2021 first quarter operating income of $67.9 millionFiscal 2021 first quarter adjusted operating income of $74.4 million.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

MSG Networks Inc. represents 57.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $732.78 million with the latest information. MSGN stock price has been found in the range of $13.49 to $14.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 473.82K shares, MSGN reached a trading volume of 1059213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGN shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for MSG Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for MSG Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on MSGN stock. On August 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MSGN shares from 32 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSG Networks Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSGN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, MSGN shares gained by 17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +57.71. MSG Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSGN is now 53.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.90. Additionally, MSGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 200.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] managed to generate an average of $264,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.MSG Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MSG Networks Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSG Networks Inc. go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]

There are presently around $661 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGN stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,971,664, which is approximately 7.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,840,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.3 million in MSGN stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $56.59 million in MSGN stock with ownership of nearly 21.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MSG Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in MSG Networks Inc. [NYSE:MSGN] by around 4,271,978 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,463,860 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 39,280,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,016,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,812,651 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,945 shares during the same period.