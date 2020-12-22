Wall Street Analyst Upgrade QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. What else is Wall St. saying

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.88%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that QEP RESOURCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of QEP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG).

Over the last 12 months, QEP stock dropped by -46.00%. The one-year QEP Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.69. The average equity rating for QEP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $556.54 million, with 242.30 million shares outstanding and 219.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, QEP stock reached a trading volume of 18565704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QEP shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on QEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 71.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.43, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

There are presently around $334 million, or 59.00% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,399,131, which is approximately -3.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,877,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.95 million in QEP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $27.79 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 16,413,661 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 30,112,176 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 103,456,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,982,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,406,134 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,689,391 shares during the same period.