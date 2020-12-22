Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.05%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Editas Medicine Names Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to Board of Directors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, announced that it has appointed Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Chatterjee is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of broad strategic and operational experience in research and development, mergers and acquisition evaluation, in-licensing, and externalization activities. She currently serves as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Legend Biotech where she provides oversight for all business development activities including prioritizing opportunities, managing evaluations, and executing transactions. She also leads Alliance Management activities at Legend. Prior to joining Legend, Dr. Chatterjee was Head of Strategy, Transactions, and Operations in the Business Development and Licensing (BD&L) group at Merck Research Labs. In that role, Dr. Chatterjee oversaw all discovery and late-stage transactions worldwide and early-stage transactions in key geographies. She was also responsible for Merck Research Labs BD&L governance as well as out-licensing efforts.

Over the last 12 months, EDIT stock rose by 162.34%. The one-year Editas Medicine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -80.57. The average equity rating for EDIT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.08 billion, with 62.14 million shares outstanding and 61.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, EDIT stock reached a trading volume of 10384424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on EDIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

EDIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.05. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 198.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.44 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 67.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Editas Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.39. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -651.43.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -50.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.08. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$643,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

EDIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -640.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,623 million, or 82.80% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,670,424, which is approximately 41.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,708,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.53 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $459.99 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 10.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 5,819,889 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 5,427,672 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 44,009,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,256,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,350 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,775,761 shares during the same period.