Wall Street Analyst Initiated Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ: VERO] closed the trading session at $2.54 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.31, while the highest price level was $2.56. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Venus Concept Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering.

Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. All of the common stock and warrants to be sold in the proposed offering are to be sold by Venus Concept. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Venus Concept intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of research and development activities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.96 percent and weekly performance of 18.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.45K shares, VERO reached to a volume of 1389190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

VERO stock trade performance evaluation

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.14. With this latest performance, VERO shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.43. Venus Concept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERO is now -21.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.04. Additionally, VERO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] managed to generate an average of -$77,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Venus Concept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Venus Concept Inc. posted -1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -161.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERO.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 74.50% of VERO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERO stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 12,417,856, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 813,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in VERO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.5 million in VERO stock with ownership of nearly -23.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venus Concept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ:VERO] by around 427,014 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 302,200 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,990,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,720,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 866 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 29,233 shares during the same period.