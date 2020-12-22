Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] loss -6.12% or -0.61 points to close at $9.36 with a heavy trading volume of 1370361 shares. The company report on December 21, 2020 that GOL Finance Prices US$200 million of 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company” or “GLAI”), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces that its subsidiary GOL Finance priced a private placement of US$200,000,000 (approximately R$1,018,000,000) aggregate principal amount of 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) guaranteed by GLAI and GOL Linhas Aéreas S.A. (“GLA”), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Notes will mature on June 30, 2026, be callable by the Company after the second anniversary of the issuance, and be secured by fiduciary assignments of certain assets: (i) substantially all of GLA’s intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, brand names and domain names (independently appraised at an aggregate value of R$3.53 billion), and (ii) GLA’s aircraft spare parts located in Brazil (independently appraised at an aggregate value of US$189 million).

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $9.5811 and dropped to $9.1602, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOL points out that the company has recorded 20.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -405.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 1370361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for GOL stock

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.21. With this latest performance, GOL shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now 36.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$7,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $165 million, or 16.00% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,307,079, which is approximately 42.696% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,194,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.54 million in GOL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14.21 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 7634.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,630,706 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,907,671 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,088,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,626,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,386 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 817,023 shares during the same period.