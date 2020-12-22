Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] loss -8.33% on the last trading session, reaching $3.08 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for January 2021.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announces that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on January 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is December 30, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The CDN$0.01 per share dividend is equivalent to approximately US$0.01 per share if converted using the current Canadian/US dollar exchange rate of 0.7863. The U.S. dollar equivalent dividend will be based upon the actual Canadian/US exchange rate applied on the payment date and will be net of any Canadian withholding taxes that may be applicable. Dividends paid by Enerplus are considered an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Enerplus’ dividends are considered “qualified dividends”.

Enerplus Corporation represents 222.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $681.63 million with the latest information. ERF stock price has been found in the range of $3.07 to $3.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 1793929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ERF stock

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.88. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 30.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.70.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$678,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

There are presently around $365 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 21,211,604, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 16,682,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.38 million in ERF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.93 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -0.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 17,762,777 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 27,695,876 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 73,078,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,536,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,439,435 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,869,531 shares during the same period.