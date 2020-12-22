Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Revenue clocked in at $4.00 million, up 114.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] price surged by 4.03 percent to reach at $0.96. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program.

Perfect Landing with Pilots, Mothership, and Spaceship Safe, Secure, and in Excellent Condition.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Test Flight on December 12, 2020 Did Not Reach Space as Planned, as the Rocket Motor Did Not Fire Due to the Ignition Sequence not Completing.

A sum of 15744561 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.75M shares. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $25.305 and dropped to a low of $23.92 until finishing in the latest session at $24.80.

The one-year SPCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.89. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $27.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1554.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.46, while it was recorded at 24.90 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

SPCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 331.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,311 million, or 29.70% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,076,484, which is approximately 43.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,465,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.54 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $98.25 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 15,834,442 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,874,160 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,292,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,000,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,854 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,734 shares during the same period.