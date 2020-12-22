Ventas Inc. [VTR] is -11.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.83. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Ventas Earns Fourth Consecutive Nareit Health Care Leader in the Light Award; Included on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021; and Maintains Leadership Position in Key ESG Reporting Indices.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) has earned the 2020 Nareit Health Care “Leader in the Light” award for a fourth consecutive year, recognizing the Company’s outstanding achievements in sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

This marks the fifth time Ventas has received the “Leader in the Light” award since 2012. The award celebrates ESG leadership in eight major property sectors and is associated with GRESB (formerly known as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark). Ventas also maintained its four-star GRESB rating (top 40% of participants) for the fifth year in 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5342244 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ventas Inc. stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for VTR stock reached $19.29 billion, with 373.18 million shares outstanding and 372.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 5342244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $46.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 64.08.

How has VTR stock performed recently?

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.01, while it was recorded at 50.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.44 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.70. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.18.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.80. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $839,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $17,982 million, or 96.50% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,628,603, which is approximately 8.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,031,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.75 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 9.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 39,024,880 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 30,196,933 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 284,537,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,759,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,492 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,275,032 shares during the same period.