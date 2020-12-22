Vedanta Limited [VEDL] Is Currently -7.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vedanta Limited [NYSE: VEDL] slipped around -0.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.51 at the close of the session, down -7.63%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Intimation of Filing of Form 20F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2020.

Vedanta Limited’s (‘the Company’) Form 20-F containing its audited consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the year ended March 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the Company’s website https://www.vedantalimited.com.

The American Depository Shares (ADS) holders may obtain a physical copy of the Form 20-F at no cost through a written request addressed to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company at Vedanta Limited, 1st Floor, ‘C’ Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East) Mumbai – 400 093 or by sending an email to comp.sect@vedanta.co.in.

Vedanta Limited stock is now -12.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEDL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.56 and lowest of $7.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.41, which means current price is +131.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, VEDL reached a trading volume of 1543263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vedanta Limited [VEDL]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vedanta Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Vedanta Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vedanta Limited is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

How has VEDL stock performed recently?

Vedanta Limited [VEDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, VEDL shares gained by 22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Vedanta Limited [VEDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Vedanta Limited [VEDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vedanta Limited [VEDL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Vedanta Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.93.

Return on Total Capital for VEDL is now 8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vedanta Limited [VEDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.91. Additionally, VEDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vedanta Limited [VEDL] managed to generate an average of -$839,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.

Insider trade positions for Vedanta Limited [VEDL]

There are presently around $224 million, or 3.44% of VEDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEDL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,555,821, which is approximately -8.373% of the company’s market cap and around 2.68% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,474,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.09 million in VEDL stocks shares; and APERIO GROUP, LLC, currently with $21.47 million in VEDL stock with ownership of nearly 23.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vedanta Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Vedanta Limited [NYSE:VEDL] by around 3,718,781 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,638,275 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,493,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,850,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEDL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,634 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,359,092 shares during the same period.