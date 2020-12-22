V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $100

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] plunged by -$1.67 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $86.69 during the day while it closed the day at $84.88. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Vans Donates $1M+ To Global Charities In Support Of Mental Health.

Donations to 10 global charities champions the power of creativity, uniting fans worldwide with a shared mission of mental health and well-being.

, Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression, commemorates the second-annual #VansCheckerboardDay held on November 19, with a more than $1 million donation to 10 global charities to champion the power of creative expression.

V.F. Corporation stock has also loss -2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VFC stock has inclined by 23.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.59% and lost -14.83% year-on date.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $33.76 billion, with 388.70 million shares outstanding and 361.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 5333744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $87.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $90, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.75, while it was recorded at 86.16 for the last single week of trading, and 66.09 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 10.36%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,402 million, or 80.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,414,098, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,459,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -3.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 15,303,451 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 13,307,346 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 317,786,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,397,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,167,040 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,104,041 shares during the same period.