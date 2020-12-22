Truist lifts Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] loss -4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $13.45 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Triumph Group Extends CEO Daniel J. Crowley’s Contract And Elects Him As Chair Of The Board.

General Ralph “Ed” Eberhart Becomes Lead Independent Director.

Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] (“Triumph” or the “Company”) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Crowley has entered into a new employment agreement with the Company for five years, through November 17, 2025, continuing the role he has held since January 2016.

Triumph Group Inc. represents 52.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $731.55 million with the latest information. TGI stock price has been found in the range of $13.04 to $14.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 5218194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SunTrust analysts kept a Sell rating on TGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for TGI stock

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 21.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.84. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 171.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$2,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to -11.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

There are presently around $629 million, or 91.40% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,803,418, which is approximately 6.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,225,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.18 million in TGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.5 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 55.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 7,080,911 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,758,994 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,940,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,780,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,299 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,627 shares during the same period.