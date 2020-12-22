Telefonica S.A. [TEF] fell -38.17% so far this year. What now?

Telefonica S.A. [NYSE: TEF] loss -4.61% on the last trading session, reaching $3.93 price per share at the time.

Telefonica S.A. represents 5.28 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.98 billion with the latest information. TEF stock price has been found in the range of $3.90 to $3.935.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, TEF reached a trading volume of 2737209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonica S.A. [TEF]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Telefonica S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonica S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TEF stock

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, TEF shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica S.A. [TEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.11. Telefonica S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEF is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica S.A. [TEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 764.32. Additionally, TEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 644.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica S.A. [TEF] managed to generate an average of $7,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Telefonica S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica S.A. go to 24.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonica S.A. [TEF]

There are presently around $182 million, or 0.90% of TEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,368,899, which is approximately -0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 3,335,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 million in TEF stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $10.79 million in TEF stock with ownership of nearly -31.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica S.A. [NYSE:TEF] by around 2,754,559 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 5,086,006 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 38,426,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,266,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEF stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,824,971 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 890,313 shares during the same period.