Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] is 16.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.77 during the day while it closed the day at $2.76. The company report on December 18, 2020 that For Super League, the Holidays are the Most Engaging Time of the Year!.

In-game events and programming continue to drive large-scale success, growth, and engagement with young gamers in Super League’s Minehut, highlighted by the debut of Winter Wonderland.

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced continued, large-scale growth and engagement with young gamers through in-game events, bolstered by the launch of Minehut’s Winter Wonderland, just in time for the holidays.

Super League Gaming Inc. stock has also gained 24.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLGG stock has inclined by 38.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.24% and gained 16.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SLGG stock reached $40.68 million, with 15.48 million shares outstanding and 14.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 435.72K shares, SLGG reached a trading volume of 2345299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

SLGG stock trade performance evaluation

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.89. With this latest performance, SLGG shares gained by 46.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1916.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.62. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2830.17.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -244.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -922.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -922.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -315.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$557,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super League Gaming Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGG.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.80% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,627, which is approximately 1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 114,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in SLGG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.2 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 292,090 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 244,122 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 186,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 722,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,760 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,315 shares during the same period.