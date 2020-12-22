Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Revenue clocked in at $845.70 million, up 379.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.90%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Sunrun Announces Environmental Justice Initiatives.

Through Donations, Partnerships and Programs Across the Country, Sunrun will Expand Access to Solar Energy Savings and Jobs.

Sunrun, the nation’s leading residential solar, storage and energy services provider announces five environmental justice initiatives to expand access to solar and its benefits. The efforts include advocating for more social equity in solar policies, removing financial barriers to solar, and hiring from disadvantaged communities.

Over the last 12 months, RUN stock rose by 360.54%. The one-year Sunrun Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.69. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.99 billion, with 197.53 million shares outstanding and 146.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, RUN stock reached a trading volume of 6817527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $65.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $25 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock. On September 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RUN shares from 48 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 235.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 360.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.27, while it was recorded at 63.23 for the last single week of trading, and 38.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.02. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 20.53%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,735 million, or 65.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 31,854,882, which is approximately -16.808% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,773,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 5.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 43,143,285 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 31,390,068 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 117,894,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,428,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,460,503 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,855,192 shares during the same period.