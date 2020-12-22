Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] is 99.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] traded at a low on 12/21/20, posting a -5.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7671964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skillz Inc. stands at 19.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.74%.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 7671964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 2.14

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 41.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $781 million, or 15.33% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,250,600, which is approximately 36.581% of the company’s market cap and around 6.28% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,624,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.38 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and LH CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC, currently with $75.09 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 20.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 19,563,951 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 17,914,260 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,033,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,511,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,502,424 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,099,630 shares during the same period.