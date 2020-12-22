Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell -35.82% so far this year. What now?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] loss -5.18% or -0.47 points to close at $8.60 with a heavy trading volume of 5146281 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that RPAI Receives Prestigious Wired Certified Platinum Certification At Its One Endicott Office Development In Ashburn, Va.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the “Company”) announced that One Endicott—the office component of the One Loudoun expansion project in Ashburn, VA—received a Wired Certified Platinum rating by WiredScore, joining an elite group of commercial buildings. In addition, the existing office spaces at One Loudoun have also been Wired Certified. WiredScore designates Wired Certifications to recognize commercial real estate projects that champion cutting-edge technology in office buildings.

Wired Certified Platinum is the highest rating possible and confirms One Endicott as best-in-class across all connectivity features that matter most to tenants: leading technologies related to infrastructure, electrical resiliency, wireless network and connectivity. Wired Certification is the only internationally recognized platform for rating the infrastructure, connectivity and technology capacity of commercial buildings.

It opened the trading session at $9.04, the shares rose to $9.13 and dropped to $8.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPAI points out that the company has recorded 30.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -199.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, RPAI reached to a volume of 5146281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on RPAI stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RPAI shares from 16 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 117.07.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, RPAI shares gained by 7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.30 and a Gross Margin at +35.39. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for RPAI is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.12. Additionally, RPAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] managed to generate an average of $148,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

There are presently around $1,740 million, or 93.40% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,143,919, which is approximately -2.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,260,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.44 million in RPAI stocks shares; and CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $112.7 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly -8.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 6,891,088 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 22,735,203 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 172,692,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,318,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,044,768 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,683 shares during the same period.