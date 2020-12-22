RealPage Inc. [RP] Stock trading around $87.33 per share: What’s Next?

RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ: RP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.95%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq – RP).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors ofRealPage, Inc. (“RealPage” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:RP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive only $88.75 in cash for each share of RealPage common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the RealPage Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Over the last 12 months, RP stock rose by 63.23%. The one-year RealPage Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.23. The average equity rating for RP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.98 billion, with 99.33 million shares outstanding and 88.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.23K shares, RP stock reached a trading volume of 16423933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RP shares is $76.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for RealPage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for RealPage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on RP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealPage Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RealPage Inc. [RP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.95. With this latest performance, RP shares gained by 34.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.59 for RealPage Inc. [RP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.44, while it was recorded at 71.38 for the last single week of trading, and 61.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealPage Inc. [RP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +51.08. RealPage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.89.

Return on Total Capital for RP is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealPage Inc. [RP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.02. Additionally, RP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealPage Inc. [RP] managed to generate an average of $8,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.RealPage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealPage Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RealPage Inc. go to 24.11%.

There are presently around $6,459 million, or 94.60% of RP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,081,943, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,212,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.53 million in RP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $471.34 million in RP stock with ownership of nearly -12.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealPage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ:RP] by around 12,192,153 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 12,292,382 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 70,740,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,225,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 654,439 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 555,407 shares during the same period.