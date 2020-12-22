Raymond James lifts Azul S.A. [AZUL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] loss -4.49% or -1.01 points to close at $21.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1326666 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Azul Reports November 2020 Traffic.

Azul S.A., “Azul”, (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world according to Tripadvisor, announces its preliminary traffic results for November 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 17.5% compared to October 2020 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 12.2%, resulting in a load factor of 83.1%. Domestic load factor was 83.8% and international load factor was 72.6%.

It opened the trading session at $20.87, the shares rose to $21.72 and dropped to $20.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZUL points out that the company has recorded 64.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -304.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AZUL reached to a volume of 1326666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $19.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AZUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AZUL stock

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 22.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.00.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.00. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$182,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Azul S.A. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZUL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 12,583,057 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,293,366 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,586,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,462,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,987,647 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,371 shares during the same period.