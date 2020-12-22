Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] moved up 10.20: Why It’s Important

Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DTIL] traded at a high on 12/21/20, posting a 10.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.97. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Precision BioSciences Announces Executive Leadership Change.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, announced that Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer, notified the Company that he will be leaving the organization after nearly five years to pursue a new career opportunity. Abid will continue with Precision through the end of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition. Alex Kelly, the Company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, will serve as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer with Shane Barton, the Company’s Vice President and Corporate Controller, serving as interim principal accounting officer, reporting directly to Alex.

“On behalf of the entire executive leadership team, I want to thank Abid for his many contributions to the Company and the finance function during a transformational period for Precision and wish him all the best in his next role,” said Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. “Looking ahead, our top priority remains focused on advancing our allogeneic CAR T cell therapy and in vivo gene correction pipelines to speed development of medicines for unmet needs in cancer and rare diseases.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1479669 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Precision BioSciences Inc. stands at 8.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.76%.

The market cap for DTIL stock reached $494.96 million, with 52.35 million shares outstanding and 44.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 962.48K shares, DTIL reached a trading volume of 1479669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Precision BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DTIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has DTIL stock performed recently?

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, DTIL shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.14. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -417.65.

Return on Total Capital for DTIL is now -97.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] managed to generate an average of -$466,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Precision BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTIL.

Insider trade positions for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

There are presently around $229 million, or 49.80% of DTIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.85% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,753,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.67 million in DTIL stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $21.74 million in DTIL stock with ownership of nearly 7.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DTIL] by around 4,271,858 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,126,208 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 17,096,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,494,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTIL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,705 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,162 shares during the same period.