Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] moved up 30.34: Why It’s Important

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [AMEX: NES] price surged by 30.34 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Nuverra Adopts a Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) to protect stockholder interests and maximize value for all stockholders.

The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other public companies and is designed to ensure that no person or group can gain a control or control-like position in the Company’s stock through open market accumulations or other tactics potentially disadvantaging the interests of the stockholders without negotiating with the Board and without paying an appropriate control premium to all stockholders of the Company. The rights will be issued to stockholders of record on January 4, 2021. The Rights Plan will expire on December 21, 2021. The Board will consider an earlier termination of the Rights Plan if market and other conditions warrant.

A sum of 10432253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.91K shares. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $5.98 and dropped to a low of $2.64 until finishing in the latest session at $3.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for NES in the course of the last twelve months was 4.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NES Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.62. With this latest performance, NES shares gained by 43.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.79 and a Gross Margin at +0.62. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.65.

Return on Total Capital for NES is now -8.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.55. Additionally, NES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] managed to generate an average of -$78,481 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. posted -0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. go to -0.39%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 97.70% of NES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NES stocks are: GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 7,056,917, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.75% of the total institutional ownership; ASCRIBE CAPITAL LLC, holding 7,021,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.42 million in NES stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $0.82 million in NES stock with ownership of nearly -12.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [AMEX:NES] by around 139,341 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,327 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,368,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,567,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NES stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,740 shares during the same period.