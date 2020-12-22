Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Market cap of Virios Therapeutics LLC [VIRI] reaches 130.94M – now what?

Virios Therapeutics LLC [NASDAQ: VIRI] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -37.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.40. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Virios Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 17, 2020 under the ticker symbol “VIRI.” The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The market cap for VIRI stock reached $130.94 million, with 12.59 million shares outstanding and 4.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.92M shares, VIRI reached a trading volume of 5021362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virios Therapeutics LLC [VIRI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virios Therapeutics LLC is set at 6.36

How has VIRI stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Virios Therapeutics LLC [VIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Virios Therapeutics LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

