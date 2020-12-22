Market cap of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] reaches 50.56M – now what?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.585 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Torchlight and Metamaterial Execute USD$500,000 Note.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”) and Metamaterial Inc. (“META”) (CSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposite products, announced that, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced business combination transaction (the “Transaction”), Torchlight has loaned USD$500,000 to META pursuant to an unsecured convertible promissory note (the “META Note”). The META Note is for a 24-month term and bears interest at 8%, with principal and interest due in a lump sum at maturity. If the definitive agreement is terminated, Torchlight will have the right to convert the principal amount of the META Note and all accrued interest thereon into META common shares at $0.62 (CAD) per common share.

About Metamaterial Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stock has also loss -12.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRCH stock has inclined by 109.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.58% and lost -28.53% year-on date.

The market cap for TRCH stock reached $50.56 million, with 98.24 million shares outstanding and 81.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, TRCH reached a trading volume of 10972146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TRCH stock trade performance evaluation

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 84.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3682, while it was recorded at 0.5071 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3566 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -987.84 and a Gross Margin at -549.17. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1318.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.66. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRCH.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.30% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,312,207, which is approximately 14.773% of the company’s market cap and around 17.89% of the total institutional ownership; AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK, holding 1,399,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in TRCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.46 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 993,480 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 756,331 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,588,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,338,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,114 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 676,843 shares during the same period.