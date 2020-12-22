Market cap of Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] reaches 28.63M – now what?

Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDGS] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.94 at the close of the session, up 11.17%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Medigus Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering has exercised, in full, their option to purchase an additional 1,064,774 ADSs at a price of $1.83 per ADS. Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, including the funds received from the prior closing and exercise of this option, are approximately $14.93 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering was made pursuant to a F-1 registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus and accompany registration statement relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

Medigus Ltd. stock is now 11.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDGS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.03 and lowest of $1.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.15, which means current price is +133.73% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, MDGS reached a trading volume of 3585872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medigus Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 141.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

How has MDGS stock performed recently?

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, MDGS shares dropped by -21.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2579, while it was recorded at 1.8190 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8553 for the last 200 days.

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1537.73 and a Gross Margin at -66.67. Medigus Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5193.41.

Return on Total Capital for MDGS is now -50.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, MDGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] managed to generate an average of -$2,525,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.95% of MDGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 189,071, which is approximately -47.872% of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 50,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in MDGS stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $28000.0 in MDGS stock with ownership of nearly -45.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medigus Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDGS] by around 53,284 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,525,973 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,322,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,284 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,437 shares during the same period.