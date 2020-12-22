Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] reaches 127.63M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, up 13.44%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Luokung cooperates with Yiting to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90,000 gas stations across China.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, announced that it has signed an agreement with Guangdong Yiting Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yiting”). The two parties will cooperate to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90,000 gas stations across China. Relying on the ecological cooperation system between Yiting and Gas Stations and the Luokung map open platform, this cooperation enables each gas station to manage its own features on the map, including but not limited to personalized landmarks, personalized navigation routes, real-time map updates and display of marketing information for gas related and non-gas related products on the site, and other personalized marketing services. With the capability of completing all relevant transactions on the map, it enables gas stations as an example of “my position that I operate in my way”.

Guangdong Yiting Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading service provider of senseless and contactless payment in China’s energy retail industry. Cooperating with China UnionPay, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, PetroChina, Sinopec, Sinochem, etc, it deploys a senseless payment system in gas stations, and launches services including refueling through Electric Toll Collection (“ETC”), one-key refueling and non-gas related products, which covers more than 100 million drivers, 93,000 gas stations, by collaborating with China’s leading mobile gas platform and smart gas station service platform, such as Guanghui Cloud Oil, Tuan Oil, Easy Fuel, Xiaoju Refuel, Didi Refuel, Feeding Car and Smart Fueler etc.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock is now -64.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LKCO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.59 and lowest of $0.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.75, which means current price is +70.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 860.58K shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 1542735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 41.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5107, while it was recorded at 0.5597 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5481 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.10% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 4,207,147, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 441,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.14 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 491.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 338,998 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 186,552 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,568,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,094,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,656 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 93,977 shares during the same period.