Wednesday, December 23, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] reaches 46.36B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] price plunged by -3.12 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on December 21, 2020 that ICICI Bank Canada Visa* Debit Card launched.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The card enables customers to shop online and at merchant outlets across the world on Visa network.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Allows quick contactless payments at PoS machines across the country.

A sum of 9298317 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.54M shares. ICICI Bank Limited shares reached a high of $13.73 and dropped to a low of $13.44 until finishing in the latest session at $13.68.

The one-year IBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.47. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.61, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.39. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.37.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 4.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 402.29. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 397.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] managed to generate an average of $963,190 per employee.

IBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICICI Bank Limited posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,269 million, or 18.50% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 54,025,137, which is approximately 10.498% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 51,342,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.36 million in IBN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $620.11 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly 125.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 70,411,452 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 21,762,418 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 512,296,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,470,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,989,702 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,962,968 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleDevon Energy Corporation [DVN] is -39.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCentennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] moved down -6.98: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] Is Currently 28.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. price surged by 28.33 percent to reach at $9.41. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Agios to Focus...
Read more
Companies

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell -53.06% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Oppenheimer lifts Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cellectar Biosciences Inc. price surged by 17.18 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Cellectar Reports Third...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.