Market cap of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] reaches 457.00M – now what?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: HYAC] closed the trading session at $9.21 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.05, while the highest price level was $9.3601. The company report on November 19, 2020 that ARKO / GPM and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Announce Business Updates.

Receives $100 Million Investment Commitment from Affiliates of MSD Partners, L.P.

Raises Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021 Projection.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.37 percent and weekly performance of -0.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 434.71K shares, HYAC reached to a volume of 13004983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYAC shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HYAC stock trade performance evaluation

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, HYAC shares dropped by -8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.80 for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC] managed to generate an average of $749,495 per employee.Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [HYAC]: Insider Ownership positions

38 institutional holders increased their position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ:HYAC] by around 15,470,928 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,151,565 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,996,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,618,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYAC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,877,359 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,355,902 shares during the same period.