Market Analysts see The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] slipped around -1.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $137.52 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions through Lead with Love Campaign.

P&G and its brands will make their next wave of donations for COVID-19 relief including health, hygiene and cleaning products, PPE and financial support worth tens of millions of dollars as the first “acts of good” for 2021.

Lead with Love campaign unites P&G’s longstanding and ongoing Citizenship efforts of Community Impact, Equality & Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now 10.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $138.43 and lowest of $136.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.92, which means current price is +45.77% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 6656054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $151.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $153 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $128, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PG stock. On March 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 119 to 117.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.97, while it was recorded at 137.75 for the last single week of trading, and 127.87 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $220,102 million, or 66.30% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 220,471,433, which is approximately -1.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,697,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.37 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.76 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 56,670,032 shares. Additionally, 1,321 investors decreased positions by around 52,870,883 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 1,490,964,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,600,505,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,949,878 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,211,058 shares during the same period.